CBP finds spider monkeys at Progreso bridge

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Progreso International Bridge made an unusual discovery last week when they found four undeclared spider monkeys hidden inside a duffle bag.

According to a news release, on Dec. 30, a 20-year-old woman arrived at the Progreso International Bridge in a 2017 Jeep Patriot, and a CBP officer referred her for further inspection.

While conducting the secondary inspection, officers discovered four spider monkeys concealed inside a duffle bag. Working together with CBP agriculture specialists, the officers removed the monkeys from the bag and placed them in an animal container.

“While conducting their inspections, our officers will often encounter a myriad of prohibited agriculture products,” Port Director Walter Weaver said in the news release. “Sometimes these encounters yield hidden exotic animals, such as in this case.”

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) identified the animals as spider monkeys, considered endangered under the Endangered Species Act.

Officials said the woman was issued a penalty by CBP, and the spider monkeys were returned to Mexico.