CBP issues advisory against crossing with yucca flowers

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials are warning that a certain kind of flower is expected to cause problems during the season of Lent.

Importation of fresh yucca flowers — also known as chochas or flor de palma — from Mexico is prohibited, according to a CBP news release.

"Yucca flower, or palm tree flower, has the potential to contain pests and even plant diseases,” CBP spokesman Elias Rodriguez said. “So this is something that we're trying to prevent from affecting the rest of the U.S. agriculture products."

Crossing with cooked yucca flowers is allowed since the cooking process kills pests within the flower and effectively mitigates the pest risk, the news release added.

If you don't tell officers that you're bringing the flower, it will be confiscated, and you can be fined up to $1,000.