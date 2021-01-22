CBP: Mission police arrest Border Patrol agent on indecency with a child charge

Mission police on Wednesday arrested a Border Patrol agent assigned to the Rio Grande Valley sector on an indecency with a child sexual contact charge, according to a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Hidalgo County jail records.

Hidalgo County records show Juan Quintanilla was booked into county jail on Wednesday on three counts of indecency with a child sexual contact. Quintanilla was released the same day, records show.

Bond was set at $90,000.

Jail records don't list an attorney for Quintanilla, who couldn't be reached for comment.

A CBP official said Quintanilla is currently on paid administrative leave pending further agency review.

Read the full statement from CBP:

On January 20, 2021, a Border Patrol Agent assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Sector was arrested by the Mission Police Department.

The Rio Grande Valley Sector is committed to cooperating with any criminal or administrative investigation of alleged misconduct involving Border Patrol personnel, on or off duty.

CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility and the United States Border Patrol are fully cooperating with the investigation. For any further information, please contact the Mission Police Department.