CBP Officers Seize More Than 100 Pounds of Cocaine

HIDALGO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Rio Grande Valley bridges seized more than 100 pounds of cocaine in a single day.

On Monday, officers inspected a car entering the U.S. from Reynosa and found 15 packages containing more than 36 pounds of cocaine.

Later that day, an officer at the Anzalduas International Bridge discovered 30 packages of cocaine weighing more than 72 pounds inside a vehicle.

The drivers of both vehicles were arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.