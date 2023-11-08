CBP officers seized more than $90,000 in cocaine at Hidalgo International Bridge
U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized more than $90,000 worth of alleged cocaine at the Hidalgo International Bridge on Nov. 4.
CBP officers encountered a Honda SUV coming into the United States from Mexico. The SUV was driven by a 20-year-old female U.S. citizen, according to a news release.
The vehicle was referred for further inspection and screening.
The release said officers conducted a physical search on the driver and also on her belongings. The search revealed three packages of alleged cocaine. The total weight was 6.87 pounds with a total value of $91,800.
CBP officers seized the narcotics and vehicle, and the driver was arrested by Homeland Security Investigations.
A criminal investigation was initiated.
More News
News Video
-
Student of the Week: Daniella Escojido
-
Second victim in Edinburg shooting released from hospital
-
Unofficial election results show Gonzalez wins Weslaco mayoral race
-
Wednesday, November 8, 2023: Mostly sunny, temps in the 90s
-
Unofficial election results show Gonzalez wins Weslaco mayoral race