CBP officers seized more than $90,000 in cocaine at Hidalgo International Bridge

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized more than $90,000 worth of alleged cocaine at the Hidalgo International Bridge on Nov. 4.

CBP officers encountered a Honda SUV coming into the United States from Mexico. The SUV was driven by a 20-year-old female U.S. citizen, according to a news release.

The vehicle was referred for further inspection and screening.

The release said officers conducted a physical search on the driver and also on her belongings. The search revealed three packages of alleged cocaine. The total weight was 6.87 pounds with a total value of $91,800.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and vehicle, and the driver was arrested by Homeland Security Investigations.

A criminal investigation was initiated.