CBP official speaks on tactics used by smugglers along the border

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection official is speaking about the tactics used by human smugglers to cross migrants into the U.S.

The woman, who asked not to be identified by name and only as a CBP official, says that distraction is the most common method, simply due to the lack of manpower and crossing points all across the southern border.

“They’re throwing things over the fence, trying to assault agents, to get us to respond to another location and then they’ll push another group that they had staged elsewhere on the south side, and they’ll use that to be able to push the other group through,” she said.

The Biden administration announced last month that they’re focused on disrupting these transnational criminal organizations, who they say are making north of $500 million a year promising the American dream.

“Their primary motivation is that dollar sign like you said,” she said. “They’re not worried of the migrants are crossing or making it to their location.

The official said it’s a multi-faceted organization.

“So, not only are you paying to stay in a safe house, or the cartel smuggling organizations to cross you along the border, but you’re also paying to get picked up, you’re paying a load driver, you’re paying to foot guide,” she said.