CBP: Over $1M in Meth Seized at Hidalgo International Bridge

HIDALGO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized over 59 pounds of alleged methamphetamine this week.

The discovery happened Tuesday at the Hidalgo International Bridge, according to a CBP press release issued out Thursday.

Officers say a white 2008 Jaguar XKR was referred to secondary inspection. During the search, 25 packages of alleged meth were found.

The drugs, estimated to be more than $1.1 million in street value, were seized along with the vehicle.

The 23-year-old female driver, a U.S. Citizen, was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.