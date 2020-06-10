CBP: Over $1M in Meth Seized at Hidalgo International Bridge
HIDALGO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized over 59 pounds of alleged methamphetamine this week.
The discovery happened Tuesday at the Hidalgo International Bridge, according to a CBP press release issued out Thursday.
Officers say a white 2008 Jaguar XKR was referred to secondary inspection. During the search, 25 packages of alleged meth were found.
The drugs, estimated to be more than $1.1 million in street value, were seized along with the vehicle.
The 23-year-old female driver, a U.S. Citizen, was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.
