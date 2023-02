CBP Seizes Over $700K Worth of Cocaine at Pharr Intl. Bridge

PHARR - A bust at the Pharr International Bridge led to the seizure of more than $700,000 worth of cocaine.

Officials with Customs and Border Protection say the drugs were found in a commercial truck arriving from Mexico.

The cocaine weighed 96 pounds.

The driver, a 39-year old man from Matamoros, was taken into custody.