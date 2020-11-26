CBP shuts down Centralized Processing Center in McAllen for renovations

U.S. Customs and Border Protection recently shut down the controversial Centralized Processing Center in McAllen for renovations.

The Centralized Processing Center, located near the intersection of Ursula Avenue and South Ware Road in McAllen, temporarily held thousands of migrants.

Images of children behind chain link fences at the processing center sparked a major backlash against the Trump administration's immigration policies.

CBP plans to renovate the building, replacing chain link fences with cinderblock walls.

The renovations are scheduled for completion by 2022.

Watch the video for the full story.