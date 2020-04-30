CBP to Finalize Proposed Border Wall Route in Starr Co.

ESCOBARES – About 52 miles of border wall is proposed for Starr County; where it will finally go up is a big question.

The proposal with adjustments to try and limit negative impact was sent last week.

Customs and Border Protection is asking county officials to meet their deadline for review by August 24.

A resident from Escobares wants the border wall; he’s even OK with having his property cut in half for it.

He says more than a year ago design plans were distributed to residents and requests to enter properties.

Those plans have changed. The exact location has yet to be finalized.

The Starr County Industrial Foundation and CBP are working hand-in-hand to finalize the route by the deadline.

Watch the video above for the full story.