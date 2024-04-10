CCSO: Man arrested for assaulting, robbing 78-year-old man in Los Fresnos

A man was arrested after he was accused of assaulting and robbing another man in Los Fresnos.

Deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence regarding a past assault. Deputies spoke with the 78-year-old male victim, who reported he was assaulted on April 5 at his home.

The victim said he was assaulted by 40-year-old Luis Alonzo Torres Mancilla after he refused to sell him livestock. He said Mancilla struck him multiple times on the head, and he believes he lost consciousness.

The victim reported he later realized he was missing money after the assault. The deputies saw the victim had injuries around his face that were consistent with the assault.

Deputies said they conducted a follow-up investigation where they made contact with Mancilla who confessed to assaulting the victim.

Mancilla was arrested and taken to Carrizales Rucker Detention Center pending arraignment. He faces a charge of aggravated robbery.