CCSO: Mechanic arrested for taking client's car without consent, crashing it

A mechanic was arrested in Cameron County for driving while intoxicated after taking a client's car without permission and crashing it.

On Dec. 31, Cameron County Sheriff's deputies responded to a home on the 25000 block of FM 1846 in San Benito in reference to an unauthorized use of a vehicle report.

Deputies spoke with the victim, who said he dropped off his vehicle with a mechanic, identified as Angel DeJesus Gomez Berrones, for a tune-up the previous day.

The victim said a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper later informed him that his car was involved in an accident, and the driver was identified as Berrones.

The trooper informed the victim that Berrones was arrested for a DWI and the vehicle had been towed.

On Jan. 5, Cameron County sheriff's investigators spoke with Berrones while he was jailed at Carrizalez Rucker Detention Center.

Berrones confessed to investigators of taking the victim's car without his consent and driving to a friend's house to drink.

Investigators charged Berrones with unauthorized use of a vehicle.