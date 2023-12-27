CCSO: Wife arrested in Los Fresnos for assaulting husband while intoxicated

A woman was arrested on Monday for assaulting her common-law husband while appearing intoxicated.

Deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence in Los Fresnos.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the male victim, who said his common-law wife, Briana Ruiz, assaulted him.

The victim said the altercation started when he refused to let Ruiz take their children because she was intoxicated. He said Ruiz struck him multiple times on the face.

Deputies spoke with Ruiz, who showed signs of intoxication.

Ruiz was arrested and transported to Carrizales Rucker Detention Center pending arraignment.

She is being charged with assault family violence.