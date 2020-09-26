CDC study shows coronavirus case rates are highest in young adults

More than 7 million cases of coronavirus are now on record nationwide. The CDC now claims younger adults are behind the spread.

With her cousin graduating in May, 25-year-old Emily Rodriguez thought a trip to San Marcos would be safe as Governor Abbott lifted restrictions around the state.

Feeling OK after the trip, she got comfortable.

"I kind of got more lenient as to how I approached things. I wouldn't always take my mask everywhere because it wasn't always enforced." said Rodriguez.

Several days later she realized she had made a mistake. She said she had a fever of a hundred and when she got tested she came back positive.

But it was her healthy 52-year-old father who took the hardest hit.

Coronavirus landed him in the ICU for three weeks, his outcome looking grim

A new CDC study shows Rodriguez isn't the only young adult who felt invincible throughout the pandemic.

From June to August, COVID-19 case rates were highest in persons aged 20 to 29 years old - accounting for more than 20 percent of all confirmed cases.

Watch the video for the full story.