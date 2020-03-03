Centrists vs firebrands in congressional party primaries

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Super Tuesday isn't just for the Democratic presidential contest. There are party primaries in Senate races in North Carolina, Alabama and Texas plus dozens of House races in those states as well as California. In Alabama, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions is fighting to regain the Senate seat he held for 20 years but will have to test how his bitter fallout with President Donald Trump will affect him. In other contests - such as the fight for Democratic Senate nominations in North Carolina and Texas and several House districts - establishment-backed candidates will try fighting off challenges from liberal insurgents.

