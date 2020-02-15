CEO walks back pledge to fix homes damaged in Houston blast

By JUAN A. LOZANO

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) - The head of a company involved in a massive explosion in Houston that killed two workers and injured 20 others has backtracked on a pledge to fix the hundreds of structures damaged by the blast. On Tuesday, John Watson, CEO of Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, had told KTRK-TV, “I will repair all the damaged homes.” But later Tuesday, Watson took back his pledge, saying it was premature “to make any decisions with regard to payment from this tragic incident.” Officials say 450 structures, mostly homes, were damaged after Friday's blast. An attorney representing residents with damaged homes and businesses says he's disappointed Watson walked back his pledge.

