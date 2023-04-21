Certain emergency supplies will be tax-free this weekend

Flashlights and batteries are just two of the many emergency preparedness items that will be tax-free this weekend.

It's never too early to prepare for a disaster, especially as hurricane season nears.

One of the most important items on the tax-free list are portable generators. Only portable generators that are less than $3,000 qualify for tax-free weekend, a big ticket item that can save you more cash.

"On big ticket items, yes, it'll make a big difference. A $1,000 generator you're going to save $80 to $90 on it," Ted's Borderland Hardware Store Manager George Sandoval said.

Hurricane shutters, emergency ladders, fuel containers as well as carbon monoxide detectors are also on the tax-free list this weekend. Although hurricane season is still over a month away, now is the time to prepare.

"Yes, you do have to prepare way ahead of time, whether it hits or not you gotta be prepared," Sandoval said.

There is no limit on the number of tax-free items you can buy. You can also make purchases online, but keep in mind those delivery, shipping and handling fees still apply.

The sales tax holiday begins just after midnight tonight and ends at midnight on Monday.

For a full list of supplies that will be tax-free, click here.