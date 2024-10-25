x

Channel 5 News experiences Pharr's Trail of Terror

Channel 5 News experiences Pharr's Trail of Terror
3 hours 25 minutes 27 seconds ago Friday, October 25 2024 Oct 25, 2024 October 25, 2024 7:25 PM October 25, 2024 in News - Local

Tickets are sold out for the city of Pharr’s Trail of Terror, but Channel 5 News reporter Gloria Walker was given a sneak peek at what the trail has to offer.

Watch the video above for the full story, if you dare. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days