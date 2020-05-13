Charges filed against woman in fatal North Dakota crash

BISMARCK, N.D. - A woman suspected of driving impaired and causing a crash that killed a Texas man is facing criminal charges in North Dakota. An arrest warrant has been issued for 28-year-old Terri Yelllow Hammer, of Fort Yates, on three felony charges in the May 6 crash in Morton County. Fifty-one-year-old Conan Magilke, of Lampasas, Texas, died at the scene. His passenger in his pickup, 48-year-old Angelea Magilke, was injured. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says Yellow Hammer crossed the center line and struck the pickup, the Bismarck Tribune reported. Authorities say Yellow Hammer showed signs of methamphetamine use. Court records do not list an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

