Charter bus hits highway barrier, 5 people hospitalized

HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities say five passengers were hospitalized after a charter bus hit a highway barrier in Houston on Saturday morning and then got stuck on top of it. Houston fire officials say all 11 people aboard the bus had some degree of injury but that the injuries of five people were serious enough that they were taken to hospitals by ambulance. The other six were treated at the scene. Fire officials say those aboard the bus were part of the production crew for a band that was traveling from Dallas to Houston for a concert. Officials did not know the name of the band.

