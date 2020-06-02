Cheyenne HollyFrontier refinery to lay off 200, switch focus

CHEYENNE, Wyo. - One of Wyoming’s major oil refineries will lay off over two-thirds of its workforce and undergo a major reworking in response to tough economic conditions. Monday's announcement by Dallas-based HollyFrontier Corp. is more bad news for Cheyenne after this summer's Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo and cowboy festival this summer was canceled because of the coronavirus. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports HollyFrontier plans to lay off about 200 employees at its Cheyenne refinery over the next 18 months. The company plans to spend about $150 million to convert the refinery to produce renewable diesel fuel or diesel made from agricultural byproducts.

