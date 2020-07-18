Chicken recall: More than 600 pounds of chicken samosas recalled

United States Department of Agriculture on Friday announced that Hafiz Foods, Inc. is recalling approximately 675 pounds of chicken samosas that “contain poultry produced without the benefit of federal inspection.”

According to a USDA news release, the ready-to-cook, frozen chicken samosas in question were produced from May 2020 to June 29.

The products being recalled include a 12 ounce package labeled “RAZA FOODS Chicken Samosa” and a 12 ounce package labeled “TAZA CHICKEN SAMOSAS” – both packages have date codes 05/21, 06/21, or 0527021 through 062921.

Additionally, 100 ounce clear plastic bags containing approximately 100 chicken samosas that “do not bear any labeling or codes” are being recalled, according to the release.

“The boxed items were shipped to retail and deli locations in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia,” according to the release. “There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.”