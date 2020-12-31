x

Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith tracks the cold front making its way through the RGV tonight

5 hours 34 minutes 34 seconds ago Wednesday, December 30 2020 Dec 30, 2020 December 30, 2020 6:39 PM December 30, 2020 in Weather

Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith tracks the cold front making its way through the RGV tonight

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days