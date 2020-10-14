Child Abduction Alert Issued for San Juan Teen

Photo of Arranza Diaz Larraga provided by San Juan Police Department

SAN JUAN – Just before midnight Tuesday, the San Juan Police Department issued an Amber Alert for Arranza Diaz Larraga.

She’s identified as a 17-year-old, 5 feet tall, weighs 115 pounds, has blond hair with highlights and brown eyes.

Other identifying marks include a mole on the inner side of her left knee.

Larraga was last seen 6:41 p.m. on Tuesday, near the 2100 block of North Cesar Chavez Road in San Juan.

According to the Amber Alert, Larraga is in grave or immediate danger.

No information has been released on who may abducted Larraga.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Juan Police Department at 956-223-2400.