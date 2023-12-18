Child in ICU in San Antonio after being struck by vehicle in Harlingen

A two-year-old child was flown to San Antonio for intensive care after being struck by a vehicle in Harlingen.

The incident happened on Saturday at around 2 p.m. Harlingen police responded to the 600 block of north Expressway 77 in reference to a child that had been struck by a vehicle.

Police said when officers arrived, they found the 2-year-old boy with "serious bodily injuries."

They said the child was taken to a local hospital but was later flown to a pediatric hospital in San Antonio where he is currently in the Intensive Care Unit. No more information was released on the boy's condition.

Harlingen police said no charges have been filed at this time and the case remains under investigation.