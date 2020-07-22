China says US orders it to close its consulate in Houston
BEIJING (AP) — China says the U.S. has ordered it to close its Houston consulate in what it called a provocation that violates international law. There was no immediate confirmation or explanation from the U.S. side.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Willacy County delays in-person public school classes until September
-
Los Fresnos family's home, belongings destroyed in fire
-
Organization conducting clinical trials for coronavirus looks for volunteers
-
Connecting colonias with resources during the pandemic
-
WATCH: Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott interview