Chinese health report says 80% of virus cases have been mild

By MARILYNN MARCHIONE

AP Chief Medical Writer

Health officials in China have published the first details on nearly 45,000 cases of the novel coronavirus disease that originated there, saying that more than 80% have been mild and that new ones seem to be falling since early this month. The World Health Organization says Monday's report from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention gives a clearer picture of the outbreak and where it’s headed but it's too soon to tell whether it has peaked. China may postpone its annual congress in March, its biggest political meeting of the year. Quarantine efforts continue in other countries where the virus spread.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.