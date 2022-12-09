Chipotle Customers in RGV Targeted by Malware

WESLACO – A popular restaurant in the Rio Grande Valley said its customers might be victims of a credit card data breach.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is warning customers to take a look at their bank statements. The company said someone used malware to access its customers’ credit and debit card information.

Chipotle said malware was discovered in six Valley locations.

The company said the malware searched for cardholders’ names, their card numbers, its expiration date and internal verification code that can be read off of the magnetic stripe of a card.

Chipotle believes the six locations in the Valley that might have been impacted are the following:

Chipotle in Harlingen on Dixieland Road

Chipotle in Weslaco near Expressway 83 and Westgate

Chipotle in Edinburg at University Dr and Sugar Road

Chipotle in Pharr near Expressway 83 and Jackson Road

Two Chipotle locations in McAllen, on Expressway 83, and 10th Street and Trenton Road, were also believed to be hit.

The fast food chain said each of the locations was breached starting March 27 through April 18. Anyone that visited these locations during that time is urged to check their bank of credit card statements.

Chipotle said they have fixed the issue so customers no longer have to worry. The restaurant released important information about not becoming a victim of fraud.

If you think you might have been impacted by the data breach you can contact the company at 888-738-0534.