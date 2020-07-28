x

Church group handing out free meals in Mission

The Southern Baptist Texas Convention plans to distribute 700 free meals Tuesday in Mission, providing hot food to people affected by Hurricane Hanna.

Meals will be distributed 1 p.m. Tuesday at Lions Park, 1400 E. Kika de la Garza Loop in Mission, according to a news release from the city of Mission. Meals will be available until 6 p.m. or while supplies last.

The organization plans to hand out 700 free meals on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to the city.

