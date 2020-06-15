Church group that builds homes for those in-need find alternative way to help Peñitas families amid pandemic

Buckner International and the Woodlawn Baptist Church in Austin are two groups that have made a difference in Peñitas.

For 10 years, they have built homes and provided vocational training to low-income families.

Bryan Hall, student pastor of the church, says the families they have met and their stories have changed the church forever.

“The two girls were living in the equivalent of a closet. In a shed. And later that week we discovered they shared a toothbrush,” Hall described.

The year, because of the pandemic, Hall says they are playing it safe and not coming down this summer. However, they are going to help in another way.

Watch the video above for the full story.