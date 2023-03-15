Church volunteers building new homes for Peñitas families

Two churches are making a difference for three Peñitas families by building new homes for each of them.

“I feel happy and thankful with God for the construction of our house,” Rosaura Juarez said.

The new homes are being built by volunteers from different churches in the Dallas and Houston areas.

The construction is part of a partnership with Buckner’s International Build a New Home Program.

The homes were constructed in the parking lots of the churches, disassembled, and then brought down to Peñitas to b rebuilt by volunteers.

“The biggest reward we have is to see those smiling faces as we're getting the house ready, putting the pieces together and seeing them running on the floor of the new house,” Valley Branch Pastor Arthur Mendes said.

The families will be able to move in to their new houses in a couple of months.

