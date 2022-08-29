x

Cierran Autopista I-2 en McAllen por Grava Suelta

5 years 1 month 4 weeks ago Friday, June 30 2017 Jun 30, 2017 June 30, 2017 10:24 AM June 30, 2017 in Hechos Valle

MCALLEN -  El departamento de transportación de Texas reporto que los carriles principales de la Interestatal I-2, entre la Ware Road y la calle 23 está cerrada a causa de grava derramada. Channel 5 News está trabajando para proporcionarle mas información.

ALERTA DE TRAFICO: La línea principal de la Interestatal 2 entre Ware Rd y la Calle 23. Está cerrada a causa de grava suelta.

— TxDOT Pharr District (@TxDOTPharr) June 30, 2017

