Cierran Autopista I-2 en McAllen por Grava Suelta
MCALLEN - El departamento de transportación de Texas reporto que los carriles principales de la Interestatal I-2, entre la Ware Road y la calle 23 está cerrada a causa de grava derramada. Channel 5 News está trabajando para proporcionarle mas información.
ALERTA DE TRAFICO: La línea principal de la Interestatal 2 entre Ware Rd y la Calle 23. Está cerrada a causa de grava suelta.
— TxDOT Pharr District (@TxDOTPharr) June 30, 2017
