Cinesol Film Festival scheduled for December in Brownsville
Anyone who loves the movies or films are going to want to check out the Cinesol Film Festival.
Festival Director Henry Serrato speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about what types of films will be shown and all the workshops they have to offer.
The Cinesol Film Festival is scheduled for December 6-8 in Brownsville. For more information, click here.
