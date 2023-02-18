x

Circle K offering 25 cent discount per gallon of gas tomorrow

1 week 3 days 2 hours ago Wednesday, February 08 2023 Feb 8, 2023 February 08, 2023 6:33 PM February 08, 2023 in News - Local

Circle K will offer 25 cents off per gallon at participating locations, according to a news release.

The discounted gas is set for Thursday, Feb. 9 between the hours of 3 pm and 7 p.m.

According to a news release, locations in McAllen and Harlingen will be participating. 

A list of available Circle K locations is available online. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days