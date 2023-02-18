Circle K offering 25 cent discount per gallon of gas tomorrow
Circle K will offer 25 cents off per gallon at participating locations, according to a news release.
The discounted gas is set for Thursday, Feb. 9 between the hours of 3 pm and 7 p.m.
According to a news release, locations in McAllen and Harlingen will be participating.
A list of available Circle K locations is available online.
