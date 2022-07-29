City approves agreement for creation of Harlingen CISD police force

The Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District is getting a police force.

The city announced Thursday that a new agreement has been approved between the city and the district.

The district has a two-year window to create and commission its own campus police force.

Harlingen police will continue to provide general protection at district campuses during the transition.

Officials say the creation of the Harlingen CISD police force is a natural evolution of the city's efforts to keep children safe.