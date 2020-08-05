City of Bownsville to resume parking enforcement in downtown area

Starting Monday, August 10, parking enforcement in downtown Brownsville will be one step closer to business as usual.

Sgt. David De Leon says one reason for the return is to help the city’s small businesses and shoppers as they start to re-open downtown.

“What we have is folks are parking there for long periods of time and customers can't find a parking space close enough to the shop that they're going to visit," says De Leon.

Another reason for resuming enforcement, curbside pickup spaces are crucial for downtown businesses - especially restaurants

Watch the video for the full story.