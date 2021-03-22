City of Brownsville lowers COVID-19 threat matrix

Photo Credit: City of Brownsville

The city of Brownsville rolled back their COVID-19 threat matrix level for the first time since last July.

In a Monday news release, the city announced the COVID-19 threat level is being downgraded from orange level three – significant – to yellow level two – “moderate.”

Despite the lower threat, the city urged residents to continue to remain vigilant.

“The lowering of the threat level does not mean the pandemic is over,” the news release stated. “It means that the health and safety measures we put in place, as well as the vaccination of our community, is helping to decrease the number of cases and number of hospitalizations. Residents must remain vigilant to keep themselves, their loved ones, and the rest of the community safe.”

For more information, contact the City of Brownsville COVID-19 Helpline at 956-394-0012 or go to www.btxcares.com.