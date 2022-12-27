City of Brownsville offers 3 locations to recycle Christmas trees
The City of Brownsville is offering residents the option to recycle their Christmas trees.
Residents can drop off their trees between Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Monday, Jan. 9 at three different locations.
They are:
- Gonzalez Park: 34 Tony Gonzalez Dr.
- Oliveira Park: 104 El Paso Rd.
- Home Depot: 605 W. Morrison Rd.
The trees cannot have any lights or decorations when they are dropped off.
