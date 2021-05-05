City of Brownsville to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday

Credit: MGN Online

Brownsville will host a COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, May 7, at the Texas Southmost College ITECC Building, located at 301 Mexico Boulevard.

To register for the event online, visit www.btxcares.com or call Brownsville’s COVID-19 Hotline at (956) 394-0012.

Once registered, individuals will receive a confirmation notice with an appointment time.

A valid photo ID and face masks will be required during the vaccine clinic; individuals must remain in their vehicles.

According to a news release, residents who received their first dose of the vaccine on Friday, April 9, have been automatically registered for the event. To receive a second dose vaccine, individuals must present the COVID-19 Vaccine Record Card.

To expedite the vaccination process, officials encouraged the public to download and complete the consent and IMMTrac forms; click here to download.