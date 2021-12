City of Edcouch to hold vaccine clinic, free testing at community center

Photo credit: City of Edcouch via Facebook

The city of Edcouch will hold a vaccine clinic for residents at the Sgt. Juan Rodriguez Community Center on Monday, Jan. 3

Free COVID-19 testing will also be available.

The event will happen from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 320 Santa Rosa Avenue. No appointment is needed.

The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccine and boosters will be available at the clinic, according to flyer to the city's Facebook page.