City of Edinburg announces program to help families pay rent amid coronavirus pandemic

The city of Edinburg announced Wednesday that an emergency rental assistance program has been developed to help residents affected by COVID-19 pay their rent.

The Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus Emergency Rental Assistance Program is a program that will be helping qualifying families living inside the city limits pay their rent for up to 3 months.

Applicants must demonstrate a financial hardship, such as 50% reduction in hours or loss of employment that will result in eviction from their current residence.

Residents can review the requirement checklist and apply online by visiting the city of Edinburg website.

“We want to help residents every way we can,” Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina said in a news release. “We are looking at all grant opportunities that are available so we can pass that help on to the people of Edinburg. This pandemic is far from over. We have to step in to help one another.”