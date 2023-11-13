City of Edinburg fixing water leak on University Drive for second time
The city of Edinburg posted on their Facebook page about a water leak repair in the West University Drive area.
About 30 businesses and 45 homes have no running water. This is the second water leak repair to occur in the area in less than a week.
A city spokesperson said the leak should be repaired by 7 p.m. Monday.
