City of Edinburg in the process of new plans for HEB Park

Multiple sources have confirmed that the city of Edinburg will announce later today new plans for HEB Park.

The city is moving towards an agreement to facilitate the transfer of ownership to the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley for the purpose of being the home stadium for UTRGV football.

A sale has not taken place and if one occurs between current stadium owner, Alonzo Cantu, and the city and UTRGV it will occur sometime in 2024.

Sources have indicated that the city wants to be involved in preserving the use of the state-of-the-art facility for UTRGV football home games.