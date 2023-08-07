City of Edinburg names a new fire chief

The city of Edinburg has named Omar Garza as the city's new fire chief.

Garza's promotion comes three months after long-time Fire Chief Shawn Snider died after a battle with cancer back in May.

"Chief Garza brings a wealth of experience, dedication, and innovation to his new leadership role," according to a news release.

Garza began his career in the fire service as a volunteer firefighter in Alamo in 1993. He eventually became a career firefighter in 1995 and served in Alamo until 1997, according to the release.

In that same year, Garza moved on to become fire inspector for the Edinburg Fire Department. In 2011, Garza was named fire marshal and operated under the guidance of Snider, according to the release.

"The City of Edinburg is excited about the future under Chief Garza's leadership and is confident in his ability to continue elevating the standards of the Edinburg Fire Department and ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens," according to the release.