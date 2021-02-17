City of Edinburg opens 24-hour warming center

The city of Edinburg announced Wednesday morning it will open a 24-hour warming center effective immediately.

The shelter will be at the Dustin Sekula Memorial Library located at 1906 S. Closner and will remain open until power is restored in the city.

Space is limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Residents will have access to the library's WiFi and can charge their electronic devices.

City officials ask residents to bring their own bedding, medication, food and snacks.

Residents' temperatures will be checked at the door and social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced, the city said. Face coverings must be worn at all times.

For more information, call the city's hotline at 956-259-HELP.