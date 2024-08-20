x

City of Edinburg preparing for 4th Annual Patriot Day of Remembrance 5K

City of Edinburg preparing for 4th Annual Patriot Day of Remembrance 5K
1 hour 57 minutes 17 seconds ago Tuesday, August 20 2024 Aug 20, 2024 August 20, 2024 7:02 PM August 20, 2024 in News - Local

The city of Edinburg will honor those who died in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001.

Edinburg is set to hold their 4th Annual Patriot Day of Remembrance 5K on Saturday, Sept. 7.

Registration is available online.

Watch the video above for the full story. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days