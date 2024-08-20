City of Edinburg preparing for 4th Annual Patriot Day of Remembrance 5K
The city of Edinburg will honor those who died in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001.
Edinburg is set to hold their 4th Annual Patriot Day of Remembrance 5K on Saturday, Sept. 7.
Registration is available online.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Nikki Rowe student identified as teen who was injured during McAllen house...
-
Records: Mother out with boyfriend as McAllen house fire broke out, hospitalizing...
-
Ruben Gonzalez found guilty of lesser charge in death of Willacy County...
-
Prescription Health: Proven ways to live longer and healthier
-
Made in the 956: Brains TCG LLC