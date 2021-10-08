x

City of Elsa asks residents to conserve water due to water leak

Friday, October 08 2021
Photo credit: City of Elsa Facebook page

The city of Elsa on Friday asked residents to conserve water due to a major water leak that is affecting the entire city. 

The city said residents may experience low to no water pressure for a few hours on Friday. 

