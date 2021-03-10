City of Harlingen to reopen park playgrounds
Nearly a year after they were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the city of Harlingen will reopen playgrounds at all city parks on Friday, March 12.
The playgrounds were closed on March 20, 2020, according to the spokesperson for the city of Harlingen, Irma Garza.
The city is adding safety measures and will post guidelines at each playground, including an occupancy capacity to ensure social distancing protocols, according to a news release from the city.
As part of the reopening plan, playground equipment will be disinfected at 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Officials say the playgrounds will be closed during this time while staff disinfects the area, including benches and fencing.
The playground temporary guidelines include:
- • Social distancing and avoiding crowded parks.
- • Do not visit parks if you are sick, tested positive for COVID-19, were recently exposed to COVID-19, or just don’t feel well.
- • Help children follow guidelines.
- • Adults or caregivers are required to monitor their children.
- • No groups larger than 10 people will be allowed except for families or people living in the same household.
- • Use of face coverings or masks required except for children under the age of two.
- • No food or drinks allowed in the playground area.
- • Visits should be limited to 30 minutes when others are in the playground.
