City of Harlingen to reopen park playgrounds

Photo credit: MGN online/ m01229 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0

Nearly a year after they were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the city of Harlingen will reopen playgrounds at all city parks on Friday, March 12.

The playgrounds were closed on March 20, 2020, according to the spokesperson for the city of Harlingen, Irma Garza.

The city is adding safety measures and will post guidelines at each playground, including an occupancy capacity to ensure social distancing protocols, according to a news release from the city.

As part of the reopening plan, playground equipment will be disinfected at 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Officials say the playgrounds will be closed during this time while staff disinfects the area, including benches and fencing.

The playground temporary guidelines include: