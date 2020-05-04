City of Laredo announces 17th coronavirus-related death

The city of Laredo announced on Monday that an additional person had died after contracting the coronavirus – bringing the total number of deaths in the city to 17.

A woman in her 60s, who had underlying health conditions, died on Sunday – she was being treated at Doctors Hospital of Laredo, according to a city Laredo news release.

As of 12 p.m. on Monday, a total of 2,714 people have been tested for coronavirus – 1,918 of those tests have resulted negative, 396 have resulted positive, 400 test results are pending, 124 people have recovered, 20 remain hospitalized, and 17 have died.