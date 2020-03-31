City of Laredo confirms second coronavirus-related death

A woman died in Laredo on Monday after contracting the coronavirus, according to a news release from the city of Laredo and Webb County.

A woman in her late 60s who had an underlying health condition died after contracting the virus, according to the news release. The woman was being treated at Laredo Medical Center.

The Laredo Medical Center issued a statement that said:

“We are sad to confirm that another patient has died from COVID-19. We appreciate the valiant work done by our caregiving team and we extend our deepest sympathies to the patient’s family and loved ones. It is vitally important for all members of our community to practice hand hygiene and social distancing which are the best ways at this moment to slow the spread of the virus.”

She is the second person to die after contracting the virus in Laredo.

As of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, a total of 267 people have been tested, according to the news release. One hundred and twenty seven of those tests have resulted negative, 37 have resulted positive, 103 are pending, 5 have recovered, 11 remain in the hospital, and two have died.